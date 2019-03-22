2019 Commercial Shipping Season Begins

DULUTH, Minn. – Officials say the shipping season is getting off to a good start.

They anticipate another successful year in and out of the port.

The Kaye E. Barker, which is operated by the Interlake Steamship Company, is the first of six vessels to make its way out of the port after docking for the winter.

After Two Harbors to pick a load of iron ore, she will eventually head out to the Indiana Harbor.

More vessels are expected to leave on Saturday, making for a good outlook on the 2019 shipping season.

“Were optimistic about it. Last year was a great year for the seaway as a whole. And a good year for the Duluth Superior port and were expecting more of the same this year,” said Director of Communication and Marketing Jayson Hron.

Every year, about 900 vessels move through the Port of Duluth–Superior.

In 2018, more than 20 million tons of iron ore was transported.

The most in any single season since 1995.

Initially the Mesabi Miner was expected to be the first, but Kaye E. Barker beat them to the punch.

Ironically, Kaye E. Barker was the last to come in at the end the 2018 shipping season.

The Mesabi Miner is expected to load early Saturday morning.

The full shipping season is slated to open for all ships, including salties, on March 25th.