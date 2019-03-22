51st Annual Motorhead Madness Revs up Northland Auto Enthusiasts

The 51st Annual Arrowhead Auto Body Motorhead Madness is Happening March 23 - 24

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland’s biggest indoor car show is coming to the DECC March 23 – 24.

The show is in its 51st year, featuring four overflowing arenas filled with customs, street rods, trucks, 4X4s, race cars, cycles, rat rods and antiques.

Vendors will be on site along with a swap meet and flea market for folks to enjoy.

Children will also have the opportunity to enjoy the Model Mania North Model Car “Make It & Take It.”

Event details:

Saturday, March 23, 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Click here for more information.