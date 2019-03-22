Army Corps of Engineers Grants Final Permit for PolyMet Mine

The Project Will Impact 500 Fewer Wetlands Than Originally Proposed

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Army Corps of Engineers has awarded the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota the final permit it needs to proceed.

The permit deals with how PolyMet will mitigate the project’s effects on wetlands. The Corps says the project will impact 500 fewer acres of wetlands compared with PolyMet’s original proposal.

Col. Sam Calkins, commander of the Corps’ St Paul District, said Friday they’re confident that the permit will allow access to important mineral resources while maximizing protections for natural resources including wetlands.

In a separate statement, PolyMet calls it a “historic achievement” that will let it move forward with building Minnesota’s first copper-nickel mine.

“While our immediate goal is to address the Glencore debt, we are proud to be the first mining company to be fully permitted to responsibly build and operate a copper-nickel-precious metals mine within the world-class Duluth Complex,” said Jon Cherry, president and CEO. “Our employees, shareholders, Iron Rangers, labor and business partners all share in this historic achievement. They have steadfastly believed in, worked tirelessly toward and provided unwavering support for this project for so long.”

Polymet Spokesman Bruce Richardson says total construction expenses will total about $945 million for the project.

They expect to bring 360 direct jobs and 1,000 total jobs to the area.

Richardson says they are still working on a timeline for construction and do not have a specific start date at this time.

Minnesota regulators issued the other key permits for the project last year, but the mine still faces court challenges that could hold it up.