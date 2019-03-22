Celebrating Indigenous Women in Leadership

Karen Diver delivers a speech on indigenous women's history in leadership.

CLOQUET, Minn.- In honor of Women’s History Mont, former Obama administration assistant on native american affairs Karen Diver highlighted indigenous women in leadership at Fond–du–Lac Community College.

The joint event with College of St. Scholastica drew attention to the different forms leadership takes in women from being on city council to putting food on the table.

“I think reminding our young women and our students that it is not unusual to seek out family opportunities, community opportunities, political opportunities for their own leadership and that there’s a place and a space for them to do that,” Diver said.

Diver focused on perspective, telling students that it’s important to continue seeing indigenous women in leadership roles moving forward.