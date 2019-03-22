Duluth Students Compete in Math Contest

A winner from each Duluth high school will receive $50.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth high school students competed at lake superior college in the 2019 Trig Star contest.

Students had one hour to solve several math and trigonometry problems.

The students also used robotic equipment to assist them in answering questions.

The goal of the contest is to inspire students to build an interest in math.

“This contest has helped me maybe decide a future path and a career,” said Denfield High School Senior Jeremiah Larson.

“Also, There was extra credit involved for my math teacher, so I need that extra credit,” Larson continues.

More students will have a chance to compete.

the contest ends on June 4th.

