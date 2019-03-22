Goggleye Sends Grizzlies to Third Straight Class A Title Game

The North Woods boys basketball game got the upset win over Ada-Borup.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Senior guard Cade Goggleye would hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to push the North Woods boys basketball team past Ada-Borup 57-55 Thursday afternoon at the Target Center.

Goggleye finished with 18 points and six assists. Junior forward Trevor Morrison nailed down his second straight double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

North Woods will face 4th seed Henning Saturday morning in the Class A state championship game. Tip-off set for 11 a.m. at the Target Center.