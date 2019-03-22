Jay Cooke State Park is Ready for Spring

Park trails switch from skiing to multi-use for the season.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Jay Cooke State Park has officially switched from skiing exclusive to multi–use trails for the Spring.

Officials with the park stopped grooming the snow–packed trails a few weeks ago.

They say there is still a good bit of snow, but it’s starting to melt quickly, leaving the grounds a little muddier than usual.

“The soil types at Jay Cooke are clay–based so once they do get saturated they do get muddy so it takes a while in the Spring for the trails to dry out,” park manager Lisa Angelos said.

Jay Cooke park rangers say they enjoy this time of year despite the muddy trails. They’re looking forward to adding new amenities like a campground sanitation building later this

year.