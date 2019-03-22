Jury Finds Haywood Guilty Of Aiding In UMD Student’s Murder

DULUTH, Minn. – Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, a jury found Xavier Haywood guilty of aiding an offender in the murder of UMD student William Grahek.

Haywood, 28, is one of five defendants charged in the Duluth shooting death of Grahek in 2017.

Authorities say three men entered Grahek’s home looking to steal cash and drugs before the plan went wrong.

Grahek was shot twice and died.

Prosecutors say Haywood planned the robbery and eventually helped the killers involved by hiding out in a Superior hotel.

In all, three suspects have been found guilty of murder in the case, with the fourth found guilty of aiding an offender.