Lake Superior College Appoints new President

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College has appointed a new president according to a recent news release.

Patricia L. Rogers was appointed by the Board of Trustees of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities to serve as the next president effective July 1, 2019.

“Lake Superior College is performing well and is moving in the right direction,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “The challenge for the next president will be to build on this solid foundation, deepen and enhance the work, and accelerate the impact Lake Superior College has on the community and the broader region. In Dr. Rogers, I am confident that we have found the next leader who will, through authentic, open, and collaborative leadership, develop a shared vision and a shared responsibility to execute the vision, and will lead the college to even greater heights.”

Prior to her appointment at LSC, Dr. Rogers served as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Winona State University.

Dr. Rogers will replace Pat Johns, who has served as LSC president since 2010.