Lake Superior College Aviation Career Night

Hundreds of students met with reps about aviation careers

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- The need for Aviation professionals is at an all-time high. And tonight, Lake Superior College hosted their aviation career night for about two hundred students.

Those students took part in flight simulation, tours of planes, while talking to reps from Cirrus Aircraft, and AAR about available careers for LSC grads. But the biggest takeaway for businesses, was getting this younger generation involved.

Dan Traska, Chief Flight Instructor at LSC said that “everyone in this industry is my age or older, so we’ve got a lot of retirements to fill”.

If you missed the career night, LSC will be hosting an open house on April 26th.