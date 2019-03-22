Mustache March & 5k Fun Run

DULUTH, Minn. — The Mustache March Run is back for 2019! Join Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot with the event organizer Mike Ward in the video above for the hairy details!

WHAT: 5k fun run, plus prizes and a “Best Mustache Contest”

WHERE: Fitger’s Rex Bar. The 5k (3.1 mile) run/walk course is on the Duluth Lakewalk, starting and finishing below the Fitger’s stairs.

WHEN: Saturday, March 23, 2019. The 5k run starts at 5pm. Check-in is from 3-4:45pm, awards begin at 6pm, and the best mustache contest at 6:30pm.

Each participant gets tube socks with many mustaches on them, a fake mustache of your choosing to wear in the race, a timed bib chip and the post party mustache contest and music.

