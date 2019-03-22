Paddling Film Festival

The World Paddle Film Festival was in Duluth Friday evening

DULUTH, Minn.- The Northland Paddlers Alliance brought the World Paddle Film Festival to Duluth, a place where paddle sports has always been big.

There were nine adventure films to watch at the festival. Money raised from the auction tonight went to a good cause to get even more people out and paddling.

Scott Neustel, Director of Paddling Film Festival for Duluth says “we will be building an accessible kayak and canoe launch at several of the landings”.

Although it’s still early to go out and paddle, the Northland Alliance has plenty of events scheduled for the summer.