Plans Moving Forward for High-Speed Train Between Minneapolis and Duluth

ST. PAUL, Minn.-Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced that Amtrak is ready to work with the state to obtain the full resources to build a high-speed train between Duluth and Minneapolis.

The governor made that announcement earlier today on Facebook after meeting with Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson.

After the meeting Walz said Amtrak “is ready to work with our state and obtain full resources to build a world-class passenger rail system from Duluth to the Twin Cities. I look forward to their partnership in making this a reality.”

Amtrak officials were in the Duluth pushing for the Northern Lights Express rail service earlier this month. A public Q & A was held at the Duluth Depot regarding the proposal that suggests reopening 150 miles of existing BNSF tracks from Duluth to Minneapolis with stops in places like Superior along the way.

“It’s not just about taking trains. It’s about providing transportation. It’s about providing the ability to go to work, to go to school, visit loved ones, to go to hospitals and really just to see America,” Amtrak VP Joe McHugh said.

The rail line is set to cost around $550 million.