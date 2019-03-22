“Rosie the Riveter” Stories Wanted at St. Louis County Historical Society

Many women replaced military members in the workforce during WWII

DULUTH, Minn. – Rosie the Riveter day celebrates women in the workforce who replaced military service members during World War II.

At the St. Louis County Historical Society, there’s a display honoring women who worked in the Iron Range mines during the war.

“They weren’t necessarily veterans but they were replacing the veteran who had to go off to war so they were just as active in the war and it should be celebrated,” said Veterans Memorial Hall Program Assistant, Jay Hagen.

The historical society is now collecting stories of local “Rosie the Riveters.”

Contact them if you want your wartime story told.