Time for Maintenance of RVs as Camping Season Approaches

Maintenance and repairs can range between $200 and up to more than $600.

DULUTH, Minn. – Camping season is on the way.

After many RV’s were tucked away all winter, it might be time for some well needed maintenance for them.

Before heading out, it is suggested RV owners check the roof for any leaks and ensure it is in good condition.

Also, it is best to make sure appliances are properly working and to do an annual gas inspection.

“As far as maintenance goes you want to make sure are ready to go because there is nothing worse than getting on a week–long trip and then you get in the middle of it and you find out you have a problem,” said Coates RV General Manager Justin Thompson.

If you are interested in buying an RV, the Heritage Center is hosting an RV show this weekend.