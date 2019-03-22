“What She Said” Festival Celebrates Plays Written by Women, For Women

The Underground Theatre presents the 3rd annual What She Said Festival.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s a celebration of women on stage this weekend as the Underground Theatre presents the 3rd annual What She Said Festival.

What She Said is a collection of short plays written by women, directed by women, celebrating women’s voices and all they have to say.

The performance combines 6 short plays written by unknown, unpublished female playwrights from across the country. This year the festival received over 200 play submissions.

Many of the one–acts focus on social commentary but the over arching theme of the this year’s performance is on the importance of relationships.

“It’s nice to get a nice, loud voice because you have to make your statements quick with a short play,” Underground artistic director Robert Lee said.

The event happens during Women’s History Month as a response to how women are still largely under represented in parts of society, especially in the arts and play-writing.

What She Said Festival has one performance left- Saturday night starting at 7:30.