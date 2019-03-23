Day Two of Motorhead Madness

Day two of three was held this afternoon with hundreds in attendance

DULUTH, Minn.- Motorhead Madness continued today at the DECC. With the warm weather, hundreds flocked to check out all the old fashion cars, trucks antiques, and even a radio controlled car race.

One shop from the Twin Cities has been to the event since 2011. They travel all over the country showing off their cars and cycles. They really enjoy being back at Motorhead Madness seeing all the creativity Duluth has to offer.

“Chevy Boy”, member of the Midwest Outlaws says “we are all shopping at the same stores and stuff but you’re going to see it done a little differently. I know we have a couple of same cars here, but totally different outcomes of how somebody would do it”.

Motorhead Madness continues tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the DECC.