Kids Experience the Fun in Engineering

The event is meant to introduce kids to the engineering world at a young age.

DULUTH, Minn.- Kids had the chance to see the fun side of science at UMD.

The Society of Women Engineers hosted more than 50 grade school students for a hands on introduction to engineering. They learned everything from the chemical process of making chocolate to creating an un-poppable bubble.

The event was a way to introduce young people to the engineering world.

“We kinda just bring in the engineering a little bit at a time. Just planting the see that they could learn about this in more detail later if they’re interested,” associate professor of civil engineering Steve Sternberg said.

Kids even had a tasty demonstration, using liquid nitrogen to make vanilla ice cream.