Mad Hatter Fundraiser Held Today

Spirit of The lake Community Schools held a fundraiser today for a new building

DULUTH, Minn.- Spirit of the Lake Community School wants a new building later this year. Today, they had a fundraiser to raise money for the project.

Kids got all dressed up for a spring tea and silent auction. School officials say the need for early childhood education isn’t about screen time, but about a bond between student and teacher using their imagination.

Ted Lewis, Board President at Spirit of the Lake said “when parents know that we don’t really encourage a lot of screen time at home, we encourage the life of imagination”.

The next event for the school will be the “May Fair” the second weekend of May.