Mariner Mall Hosts Their Last Northland Horse Fair

Diamond Royal Tack is closing up shop and moving across the bridge full time.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- It’s Diamond Royal Tack’s last day open at the Mariner Mall and the last Northland horse fair at that location.

This year’s fair was the biggest in 14 years with nearly a thousand members of the equestrian community. Vendors say the event is a good way to introduce kids to horseback riding and get everything ready for the Spring riding season.

“It’s so fun to see everybody come out and get excited for spring and excited to work with their horses again after a long winter,” Diamond Royal Tack manager Amanda Crist said.

The Northland horse fair will continue in 2020. The new location has yet to be determined.