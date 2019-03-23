Mustache March Run Held Today

A perfect day for a 5K, as mustaches filled the board walk of Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn.- Mustaches of all shapes, colors and sizes were on display for the Mustache March Run 5K along Lake Superior.

Runners are encouraged to grow their mustaches out for the whole month in preparation for the event.

Even though its still early in the year, today’s weather was on the runners’ side.

Mike Ward, Race Director stated that “we really got lucky with the weather today, it’s just a perfect day out there”.

More than 200 competitors hit the pavement for the 5-K run. The top three finishers in each ten year age category won stainless steel drink ware.