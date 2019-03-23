North Woods Boys Fall in Class A Championship Game

The Hornets were just too much for the Grizzlies as they win it 67-42.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The North Woods boys basketball team couldn’t dig out of an early hole as they fall to Henning 67-42 Saturday morning in the Class A state championship game at the Target Center.

It was the Cougars’ first ever state title in any MSHSL sport. For the Grizzlies, it was their third straight loss in the championship game.

Junior forward Trevor Morrison finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds while senior Chase Kleppe chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds.