Bulldogs Men’s Hockey Learns NCAA Tournament Fate

UMD will play Bowling Green on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in Allentown, PA.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Bulldogs are the second overall seed and number 1 seed in the Midwest Regional, they learned during Sunday’s selection show.

This is the Bulldog’s fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance and they’re looking to make it back to the Frozen Four for the third straight year.

“It’s still exciting to be in it. The guys should be excited, it’s not an easy thing to get to every year. We’ve been fortunate now to do this five years in a row and four our seniors, it’s been every year and that’s something that they should be very, very proud of. And for our young guys, it’s kind of an expectation,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

“I think the guys kind of realize that, especially the returning guys, what it takes to get to that point and how much it means and how special it is to be a part of that. Especially having lost the first year and then won last year. It kind of lights a fire under your butt to push extra and do whatever you can to get back in that situation because you know how special it is,” senior forward Peter Krieger said.

“Watching the show there at the beginning, just the memories that we have last year, winning that national championship, it was a special moment we’ll never forget that so I think for us, it’s kind of that exciting, want to get back at it and now that we’re in the NCAA Tournament, it’s time to try and do it again,” sophomore forward Nick Swaney said.

The winner of this game will move on to play the winner of Arizona State-Quinnipiac.