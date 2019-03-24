Golden Girls Themed Bingo Event Raises Money for CASDA

The Spirit Room hosts their 2nd annual Golden Girls Bingo Event.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Spirit Room in Superior can thank the Twin Ports community for being a friend for helping them raise money for CASDA.

In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April, The Spirit Room hosted their 2nd annual Golden Girls Bingo event for the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse.

The event was so popular last year, they had to add an extra bingo session in the evening for people to come play. Both sessions were packed out by people who love the sitcom and were eager to support a good cause.

“Overall I think that it’s a great association to recognize,” The Spirit Room general manager Lindsey Graskey said.

The Spirit Room hoped to raise $2 thousand by the end of both bingo sessions.