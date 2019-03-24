Hungry Canadian Wolves Relocated To Isle Royale

Six starving wolves have been rescued from Michipicoten Island on Lake Superior in Canada and are now at Isle Royale National Park with plenty of moose to prey on.

The nearly $100,000 operation over the weekend was an effort between the International Wolf Center in Ely and the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation.

Officials say the wolves would have likely died if they didn’t get them off the island because of a lack of prey.

They also say it’s a win-win because the moose population on Isle Royale is growing to levels that could over-consume the island’s vegetation.

A seventh wolf was also rescued from the mainland in Canada this weekend.

