Local Farmers Want You to Support Northland Agriculture

The 2019 CSA Open House was at Clyde Iron Works.

DULUTH, Minn.- Nearly a dozen local farms but their produce on display Sunday looking for support moving into the Spring growing season.

The Community Supported Agriculture open house allowed farmers to share an opportunity with Northlanders to get a fresh share of vegetables weekly. Farmers hope to encourage the community to support local agriculture as much as they support other local businesses.

“If you have a healthy, thriving farm community, I think that’s the basis for a healthy, thriving urban community,” local farmer John Beaton said.

And despite what you may believe, the farmers say the Northland is actually a great place to grow produce- everything from squash to carrots to tomatoes.