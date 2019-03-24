Local Parent Starts Support Group for Parents of Children with Juvenile Arthritis

The JA support group held their second meeting in March.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A local family affected by a debilitating disease is taking matters into their own hands when it comes to getting support from the Twin Ports community.

More than 50 thousand children in the United States are affected by juvenile arthritis- an autoimmune disease that causes swelling in the joints of kids 16 and under for extended periods of time.

It’s what led Heidi Larson to starting a group in the Northland for anyone affected by it.

Larson’s 2 kids are both diagnosed with JA. After hours of traveling back and forth to the cities for doctors appointments, she was inspired to start a Twin Ports based group for parents of kids with the disease.

The group is only in their second month of meeting. Larson says it’s had a slow pick up, but she knows the community of those affected by this disease if big which is why she wanted to make a presence in the Northland.

“When my children were diagnosed I had the internet, and I don’t know what i would have done without the internet, honestly I don’t know what i would have done,” Larson said. “But it would have been great to have a resource, a live human body to call and say ‘what do I do next?'”

Each meeting will provide different resources like presentations from local doctors or information on the JA conference in Minneapolis, something Larson says is extremely beneficial but not many people know about.

Larson wants to make this support group available to people in Duluth and Superior- meetings will alternate between the Aces on 29th and the West Duluth Co-Op every month.

For more information you can visit the group’s Facebook page Live Yes Connect for JA Parents or click here.