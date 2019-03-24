Swaney’s Double OT Goal Wins NCHC Title for Bulldogs

The UMD men's hockey team won a marathon game against St. Cloud State.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2019 National Collegiate Hockey Conference championship is coming back to Duluth as the UMD men’s hockey outlasted St. Cloud State 3-2 in double overtime to win their second NCHC tournament championship Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

Nick Swaney scored the game-winner for the Bulldogs, who capture their second conference title in the past three years. Mikey Anderson and Billy Exell also scored for UMD. Bulldogs goalie Hunter Shepard was named tournament MVP.

UMD now awaits their seeding and placement for the NCAA tournament Sunday night at 6 p.m.