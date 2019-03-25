City Council Expected to Vote on an Ordinance Hoping to Bring Relief to Childcare Shortage in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Some Northland parents could get relief from the ongoing childcare shortage in the area.

Duluth City Council members are expected to vote tonight on an ordinance which would allow daycare services to be placed in mixed-use business districts.

Estimates show more than 1,000 kids are without a spot at a childcare facility in Duluth.

Now city officials are hoping the ordinance will help close the gap in the need for child care.

If passed, the ordinance would amend zoning regulations to allow companies and other mixed-use businesses to have a childcare facility on site.

This opens the opportunity for parents to have easier access to childcare while they are working.

Sponsor of the ordinance, City Councilor at Large Arik Forsman believes the childcare issue not only impacts parents, but also employers.

“Businesses cant recruit employees if they have to stay home with their kids or they might lose employees because they had a kid and they could not figure out childcare. This is an issue that affects all of us whether we have kids or not,” said Forsman.

So far, Forsman tells us about five businesses in the zoning areas covered by the ordinance have reached out hoping to get involved in tackling this ongoing issue.

The Chamber of Commerce is also working to make connections with interested businesses.

Forsman says he does not foresee any push back when it comes to passing the ordinance.

The City Council is expected to vote tonight.

We will have more on this story after the 9 pm newscast.