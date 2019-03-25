Duluth Police Respond to Domestic Dispute in East Hillside Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police responded to what they’re calling a domestic dispute ending shortly before noon Monday, with one shot fired from a vehicle at a home near 5th Avenue East and 10th Street in Duluth.

A witnesses reported the suspect vehicle spotted was a newer black Chevy Impala with four occupants.

Authorities are reporting no injuries occurred.

“The believed victims were uncooperative but officers believe the parties are known to each other,” police said in a statement. “This response had significant patrol response and officers are actively canvassing the area.”

At this time the incident is considered an active investigation.