Fire Destroys Cabin Worth About $250,000

A cabin, worth about $250,000, was destroyed by a fire at about 5 a.m. Monday at 3315 N. Alden Lake Road in North Star Township.

NORTH STAR TOWNSHIP, Minn.-A cabin, worth about $250,000, was destroyed by a fire at about 5 a.m. Monday at 3315 N. Alden Lake Road in North Star Township.

Upon arrival, the 42-by-24-foot structure was fully engulfed.

Deputies on the scene learned that the structure was unoccupied and were able to locate the owner who was out of town.

The incident remains under investigation by the state fire marshal and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gnesen and Fredenburg Fire Departments responded, along with the state fire marshal.