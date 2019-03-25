Fond-Du-Lac Band Members Search for Missing Cloquet Man

Dakotah Abramowski was last seen Jan. 5 in Cloquet.

CLOQUET, Minn.- A group of Fond–Du–Lac Band members are combing the forests surrounding Cloquet in search of a missing person.

21-year-old Dakotah ‘Koda’ Abramowski was last seen on January 5.

Dakotah’s family reached out to a group known as the Gitchigumi Scouts, who focus on bringing justice to missing and murdered indigenous women and relatives. After receiving an anonymous tip that Dakotah may have been harmed in the forest behind the Sunnyside Estate trailer park on Friday, 6 of the group’s members have spent several hours each day since then looking for signs of his whereabouts.

“I believe that it’s a community issue and as a community we need to start coming together and really putting forth the effort to finding our missing,” Taysha Martineau said.

The group hasn’t found anything yet, but they say they’re going to continue searching everyday until Dakotah comes home.