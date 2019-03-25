Healthcare Advocates Discuss Raising Tobacco Buying Age to 21 in Two Harbors

The American Lung Association successfully helped lead other campaigns for the change in age in Duluth, Hermantown, as well as 26 other cities in Minnesota.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Healthcare professionals are advocating for changes to tobacco laws in Two Harbors, raising the minimum legal buying age to 21.

The association says that vaping has become an epidemic for young people in the region with about one in four teens smoking e-cigarettes.

The Tobacco21 proposal as it’s being called is aimed at reducing that number.

“The teenage brain is very susceptible to nicotine and addiction and so we are concerned about our youth who are starting out this addiction and it’s affecting their health so ultimately it’s about protecting our youth,” said Amanda Casady the manager of tobacco programs for the American Lung Association in Northeastern Minnesota.

The advocates at tonight’s meeting say e-cigarettes often offer flavored vapor which can attract younger users because it makes the tobacco more palatable.

They also say that the first step in getting the ball rolling is education and awareness so if you’re looking for more information on the harms of vaping they will be holding a presentation in Silver Bay Thursday, March 28, 2019.