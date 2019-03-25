Historic Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad in Search of Volunteers

Volunteers are Invited to Attend an Upcoming Meeting at the Superior Public Library Saturday, March 30

DULUTH, Minn. – According to a recent study conducted by UMD, the Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad (LSMR) is responsible for bringing nearly $1.6 million dollars to the Duluth area thanks to tourism every year.

President of LSMR Joel Manns says he and his team are surprised at the recent results, but honored to be making such a big impact in the community.

The LSMR carries passengers along the St. Louis River Estuary throughout the summer months.

Passengers are able experience a ride on the original 1870 train that brought passengers into the area back in the day.

Manns says LSMR is looking for hard-working volunteers to sign up for the 2019 season on the tracks.

LSMR is volunteer driven, which means plenty of hard work and dedication will be needed to get the tracks ready for the upcoming season.

A volunteer fair is happening Saturday, March 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Superior Public Library.

The event is open to the public and welcomes folks interested in joining the crew for the upcoming summer season.

Click here to learn more about the LSMR.