Kwik Trip Soon To Be New Owners of Gramma Polo’s Bottle Shoppe

Gramma Polo's Bottle Shoppe is the third oldest liquor store in the state of Minnesota.

CLOQUET, Minn.- A long–time family business in Cloquet is changing ownership after 73 years; Gramma Polo’s Bottle Shoppe was bought by its neighboring Kwik Trip store to run its third liquor operation in the state of Minnesota.

A difficult change for the shoppe’s current owners, but one they’re ready to embark on.

Polo’s Liquor was built in 1947 by Char and George Polo. It’s the 3rd oldest family owned–liquor store in the state.

“Thought this would be a fun challenge,” current owner and “Gramma Polo’s” grandson-in-law Tom Romundstad said.

7 years ago, Tom and Jodi Polo took over their grandma’s store and wanted it to bring a little sunshine to the Northland.

The beach themed location quickly became much more than just another liquor store.

“I tried to create something that was more of a destination rather than just your average warehouse liquor,” Romunstad said.

Not long after Tom and Jodi took over, Kwik Trip built a neighboring gas station. But instead of fighting, the two businesses helped each other out.

“I have people that park here and walk over there, and people that as they’re filling up their car, they’ll come over here… So it’s kind of a synergy,” Romunstad said.

With business like it is, Kwik Trip made the jump to purchase its neighboring liquor store, to be Kwik Spirits come May 1.

“It’s really hard for me. I’m just kind of trying to phase out, quietly and kind of keep things going so it’s a smooth transition,” Romunstad said.

Tom and Jodi are happy for the new owners but are going to miss their loyal customers.

“I do get a lot of people that come in here and tell me how much they’re going to miss this and how much they appreciate what we’ve done here,” Romunstad said.