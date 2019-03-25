Preparing Boats Ahead of Upcoming Season

Experts say making sure all safety equipment is up to date and properly working is a good start.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – With spring now underway and snow melting away boaters are getting ready for another season out on area lakes.

The service center at Barker’s Island Marina in Superior is getting busier by the day with boaters making sure their boats are in good shape after sitting through the long winter.

“Safety is paramount on the water. People need to be prepared for the unexpected and practice some common sense safety things and making sure your boat is safe, fun and reliable,” said General Manager Eric Thomas.

The service center at Barker’s Island Marina tackles big or small boat projects and is open year round for service and repairs.