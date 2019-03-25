Sensory Friendly Planetarium

UMD hosted an event for those with light and sound sensitivities tonight

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD Planetarium hosted a night for those with light and sound sensitivity tonight.

Staff gave people who came out a guided sky tour and showed a movie. The goal is to make sure each person is comfortable.

Madalina Kelner, President for ‘Access for All’ stated that “it’s important to make sure that sensory friendly events happen so that people that do have sensitivity to light or sound or other things like that are able to experience the same things people without these sensitivities can experience”.

The hope is to continue to offer opportunities like this at least once a semester, or even once a year.