Storm Water Runoff Training for Construction Professionals

The training helps to keep contractors up to date on storm water runoff practices and requirements at construction sites.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Storm water runoff is a big concern for construction crews this time of year as the spring thaw begins.

Over 20 construction professionals attended a training event at the lake superior estuary in superior to help learn more about the issue.

The training helps to keep contractors up to date on storm water runoff practices and requirements at construction sites.

Attendees also learned the importance of why these regulations are used to help prevent harm to the environment.

“By putting these different practices in place on construction sites and then built in to these sites afterwards we keep water running straight off and bringing all the sediment and run off with it,” said Coastal Training Program Coordinator Karina Heim.