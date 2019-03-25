Suspect Arrested in Lincoln Park Home Robbery and Assault Case
Duluth police say a suspect is in custody for his alleged role in a home robbery and assault in Lincoln Park earlier this month.
DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth police say a suspect is in custody for his alleged role in a home robbery and assault in Lincoln Park earlier this month.
Authorities say officers were dispatched to the Public Safety Building lobby on North Arlington Avenue Friday at 5:45 p.m. where Christian Hamzah Coleman was waiting to turn himself in for multiple warrants stemming from his alleged involvement in a March 13th robbery of a residence.
According to reports, the robbery and assault happened inside a home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood around 5:15 a.m. March 13th on the 600 Block of Atlantic Avenue.
Two victims were assaulted during the break-in. They were treated and released from a local hospital.
A police spokesperson also told Fox 21 that they cannot comment on if there are other suspects in the case.
Coleman is being held on multiple charges including:
- Aiding and Abetting Burglary in the First Degree (felony – three counts)
- Aiding & Abetting Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree (felony)
- Aiding and Abetting Kidnapping (felony)
- Aiding and Abetting False Imprisonment (felony – four counts)
- Obstructing the legal process – interfering with a police officer (misdemeanor)