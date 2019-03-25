Two Harbors Shopko’s Closing Will Make Noticeable Impact

The Two Harbors location will be shutting its doors at the beginning of the summer and dozens of people will lose their jobs.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Shopko recently announced they’ll be liquidating all of their stores including Two Harbors.

The Two Harbors location will be shutting its doors at the beginning of the summer and 30-40 people will lose their jobs.

The Two Harbors Area Chamber of Commerce says apart from the loss of jobs many people who live in the area rely on the store for clothing needs and do not have the option of driving all the way to Duluth.

“Living in a small community we tend to take care of each other. I hope everyone steps up and helps each other out and I’m pretty confident that that will happen but meanwhile we have to proactive about how we can fill that void and what we can do about that,” said Janelle Jones the President and CEO of the Two Harbors Area Chamber of Commerce.

They also encourage employees at the Two Harbors Shopko store to reach out to them because they might be able to help those employees find new jobs within the community.