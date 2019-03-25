UMD’s Brandon Myer Named to NABC All-District Team

The Superior native led the Bulldogs in five major statistical categories.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD junior forward Brandon Myer was named to the All–District Second Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The Superior native is coming off a stellar season, earning a spot on the All-NSIC First Team after averaging 21.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, all career highs. Myer led the Bulldogs in all three stats, as well as in blocks and steals. He also led the NSIC in double-doubles with 14.

On February 15th against Northern State, Myer scored a career-high 34 points for UMD.