White Winter Winery to Host Fundraiser for Essentia Health Foundation

The Cellar Jazz Concert Fundraiser is Happening Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Iron River, Wisconsin

IRON RIVER, Wis. – White Winter Winery is proud to be teaming up with the Essentia Health Foundation for their annual Cellar Jazz Concert Fundraiser Saturday, April 6, 2019.

The fundraiser is taking place at White Winter Winery from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $40 per person or $70 per couple and are currently on sale.

Guests will have the chance to enter the speakeasy for a night of local jazz music and gaming.

The Randy Lee Trio will provide music for the evening with food from Ashland Baking Company and desserts from Angie’s Bakery.

Period themed drinks and speakeasy games will be in abundance. You’re encouraged to dress in your 1920s best! Prizes will be awarded for best dressed.

Proceeds will benefit the Essentia Health Foundation, going directly toward patients in the region dealing with the everyday costs associated with breast cancer.

Click here to purchase your tickets today!