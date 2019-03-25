Wisconsin Joins Multistate Investigation of Opioid Distributors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis.-Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced Wisconsin has joined multistate investigations of opioid distributors and is seeking support for the Wisconsin Department of Justice budget request.

“The opioid epidemic is the most significant public-safety challenge we face,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Part of our response must include looking into whether conduct that may have contributed to that epidemic was unlawful and, if so, holding accountable those who broke the law.”

In September 2017, a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general publicly disclosed their joint investigations into the opioid manufacturers and distributors and disclosed that they were seeking documents and information about distribution practices of numerous opioid distributors.

These investigations are in addition to the multistate investigations of opioid manufacturers, which Wisconsin is also participating in.