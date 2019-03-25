Workshop Helps with Climate Change Conversations

AICHO and Climate Generation hold two day Climate Institute.

DULUTH, Minn.- The American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) and Climate Generation hosted a climate institute in Duluth.

The two-day event aims to open up meaningful conversations about climate change, humanizing what they say is a normally science-dominated discussion.

“We’re really beyond the science because we know that information alone is not enough to move someone to behavior change,” said Jothsna Harris, Public Engagement Manager with Climate Generation.

“While it’s important and important to include, we actually know enough to get moving.”

The guests went up to the roof, to check out the solar array installed by the mural.

They spent the day sharing stories of how climate change effects their lives.

Tuesday they say they’re going to focus on forming plans of action.