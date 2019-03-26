1 Stabbed, 1 Arrested After Fight In Duluth’s East Hillside

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police arrested a 29-year-old woman Tuesday night after a fight that ended in a stabbing in Duluth’s East Hillside neighborhood.

The call came in around 8:20 p.m. on the 600 block of East 6th Street.

When officers arrived on scene, a 25-year-old woman was found outside with “significant but not life-threatening injuries,” according to release by the Duluth Police Department.

The victim was treated at a hospital Tuesday night.

Police say numerous people were located at the scene before the 29-year-old suspect was arrested and lodged in the St. Louis County Jail on a preliminary charge of second-degree assault.

Names of those involved were not released Tuesday night.