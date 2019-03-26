2019 Movies in the Park Line-up Announced

The Season Will Kick off on July 12
DULUTH, Minn. – This summer’s movie line-up has been secured for the Greater Downtown Council’s Movies in the Park series, presented by Carlson Orthodontics.

After some robust online voting, eight movies shot to the top as fan favorites to be shown at Leif Erikson Park this summer.

The 2019 Movies in the Park season will kick off on July 12 with “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

The full season line-up for this popular free community event is:

  • July 12th – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World   PG
  • July 19th – The LEGO Movie 2   PG
  • July 26 –A Dog’s Way Home    PG
  • August 2 – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again    PG13
  • August 9 –Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse    PG
  • August 16 –Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald    PG13
  • August 23 –Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom    PG13
  • August 30 –Aquaman    PG13

Popcorn and beverage concessions are available.

For more information and show times, visit www.downtownduluth.com.

