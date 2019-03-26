2019 Movies in the Park Line-up Announced

DULUTH, Minn. – This summer’s movie line-up has been secured for the Greater Downtown Council’s Movies in the Park series, presented by Carlson Orthodontics.

After some robust online voting, eight movies shot to the top as fan favorites to be shown at Leif Erikson Park this summer.

The 2019 Movies in the Park season will kick off on July 12 with “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

The full season line-up for this popular free community event is:

July 12th – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World PG

July 19 th – The LEGO Movie 2 PG

July 26 –A Dog's Way Home PG

August 2 – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again PG13

August 9 –Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse PG

August 16 –Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald PG13

August 23 –Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom PG13

August 30 –Aquaman PG13

Popcorn and beverage concessions are available.

For more information and show times, visit www.downtownduluth.com.