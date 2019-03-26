Authorities Investigating Fatal Rollover Crash in Bayfield County

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – A 41-year-old man from Rush City was pronounced dead following a one vehicle crash in the town of Mason on Thursday.

According to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office the Bayfield County Communications center received a 911 call reporting the crash near County Highway F and Art Olson Road around 11:21 p.m. on March 21.

The caller reported a male, later identified as Ryan Myers, out of the vehicle, breathing but not responsive.

Authorities say emergency personnel administered life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.

Myers was the sole occupant of the vehicle. It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.