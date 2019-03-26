Back to the Grind with Coffee Cupping at the Duluth Folk School

DULUTH, Minn. – A unique way of tasting coffee was tested out at the Duluth Folk School this week.

Northlanders took part in a process called coffee cupping which involves smelling and tasting different types of roasts to fully understand the dynamics of the beans.

“I really enjoy exposing people to different coffees and coffee origins really to open people’s eyes to the differences that exist in one beverage and one industry,” said Russell Crawford the owner of Almanac Coffee.

If you’re interested in participating, another coffee cupping event is in the works for April at the folk school on West Superior St. in Lincoln Park.