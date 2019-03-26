Bulldogs Softball Sweeps Doubleheader Home Opener Against Huskies

The UMD softball team opened NSIC play at home with a pair of wins.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their first conference action of the season, the UMD softball team got the sweep over St. Cloud State Tuesday afternoon at Malosky Stadium.

In game one, Hermantown native Jordyn Thomas would knock in the lone run of the game in the first inning as the Bulldogs shutout the Huskies 1-0. North Branch freshman Sam Pederson threw seven shutout innings while striking out five.

And in the second game, Jessica Bren, Bre Bresnahan and Ali Schak would score as UMD topped SCSU 3-1.