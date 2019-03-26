Counselor Pleads Not Guilty To Juvenile Sex Crimes

DULUTH, Minn. – A youth counselor has pleaded not guilty to all five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct against him involving juvenile boys at a Duluth residential treatment facility.

Mark Painter, 29, of Hermantown is accused of sexually assaulting five boys under his watch at The Hills Youth and Family Services in Duluth.

Court documents in St. Louis County say Painter would engage in sex acts with the boys between the ages of 13 and 17 in exchange of providing them with cigarettes or tattoo ink.

Painter remains in jail on $150,000 bail.

He’s no longer employed at the center.

His next court appearance is April 19.